Nikol Pashinyan offers condolences to Japan’s Prime Minister – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence cable to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe within the floods and landslides that hit Kyushu Island. As the press department at the government reports, the message says:

I was saddened to find out about the devastating floods and landslides that hit the Japanese island of Kyushu. I hereby offer my sincere condolences to you and the friendly folks of Japan regarding the dozens of casualties and destruction.

I am confident that the decisive measures taken by the Japanese government is likely to make it possible to quickly eliminate the adverse consequences of the natural disaster.

Our thoughts are with the people of Japan. I wish patience and fortitude to victims’ families and relatives, in addition to a speedy recovery – to those injured.”