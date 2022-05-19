Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the participants of the consultative meeting on cooperation with extra-parliamentary political forces in the government.

According to the agreement, in addition to the monthly consultative meetings, such meetings will be regular.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the “Republic” party Aram Sargsyan, the leader of the European party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan, the leader of the Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia Leon Shirinyan, the leader of the “United Homeland” party Mher Terteryan, the leader of the “Sovereign Armenia” party David Sanasaryan, the Social Democrat Hunchakian party Chairman of the Board of Armenia Sedrak Achemyan.