Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted a prominent physicist, Scientific Director of the Nuclear Reaction Laboratory of the Joint Institute for International Studies, Academician Yuri Hovhannisyan, and Director of the Institute, Academician Grigory Trubnikov, the RA Government informs.

The Prime Minister welcomed their visit to Armenia, noting that the Joint Institute for International Studies, of which the RA Committee of Science is a member, will be a good platform for developing international cooperation, including with the partners of the Russian Federation. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government is ready to support the further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of science and the implementation of joint programs.

Addressing Yuri Hovhannisyan, the Prime Minister noted. “I am glad that you have a strong connection with Armenia’s local partners, you have new ideas, you successfully continue your scientific activity.” The Prime Minister wished the great scientist good health.

Yuri Hovhannisyan և Grigory Trubnikov presented the details of his visit to Armenia երը the steps aimed at the implementation of new programs in the field of science, in particular, at YSU and the establishment of new scientific centers in other Yerevan universities. Yuri Hovhannisyan expressed confidence that our country has good opportunities in the field of science, adding that his experience will continue to contribute to the progress of the field.

Issues related to the involvement of young scientists in new programs within the framework of the Joint Institute for International Studies were discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that recently the Armenian government has increased the budget allocated to science by 82%, and the salaries of scientists by 40-160%. The Prime Minister stressed that the development of science is of strategic importance for the Armenian government, it will continue to be in the center of the state’s attention.