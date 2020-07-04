Nikol Pashinyan issues Independence Day congratulations to Trump – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump on the occasion folks Independence Day.

Below is the official text of the address released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia:

“Honorable Mr. President,

“I extend my warmest congratulations to you and to the friendly people of the United States on Independence Day.

“The meaning of July 4 reverberates far beyond the borders of the United States and has turn into a symbol of victorious struggle for independence. The founding fathers’ noble ideas of state-building have ever since been a supply of inspiration for a lot of nations in search of democracy

“For two years now, the Armenian authorities have embarked on a comprehensive institutional reform agenda, supposed to lead to the final establishment and irreversibility of democracy and the rule of law within our country. The fight against corruption and judicial reform stands high on our agenda.

“We are grateful for the United States’ financial and technical assistance for democratic reforms in Armenia. We highly appreciate the support given by your administration in the fight against the pandemic that’s been plaguing the planet for a while now.

“Armenia highly values the furtherance of friendly relations with the United States within the strategic dialogue established last year. We are committed to continued participation in the US-led initiatives aimed at fighting cross-border terrorism and enhancing international security to the very best of our ability. We appreciate the United States’ constructive involvement and balanced policy in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations involving the First Republic of Armenia and the United States. This landmark historical fact gives our partnership an emotional touch. Resonating with this shared democratic values, it makes a solid groundwork for continued development and progress of friendship between our two nations.

“Reiterating my congratulations, I wish the friendly individuals of America peace, prosperity and a swift victory in the combat the coronavirus-driven pandemic.”