Former MP Naira Zohrabyan sent the videos documenting the police violence against peaceful demonstrators on Nikol Pashinyan’s order to her international colleagues and human rights organizations, including the provocative actions of Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters on Moskovyan Street yesterday, when they provoked the peaceful marchers with swear songs. Naira Zohrabyan said this today in a conversation with journalists during the protest march demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan near the statue of David of Sassoun.

“To be honest. My international colleagues said why I do not condemn what happened in Gyumri, when the protesters used violence against the elderly. Any violence, by those who demand Pashinyan’s resignation or those who support the Turkish government, is condemnable. I answered, you were not careful, you did not follow, various opposition figures also condemned that violence. At dawn, the chairman of the RPA youth wing Henrikh Danielyan was illegally kidnapped and taken in an unknown direction. “Hours later, we found out that he had been taken to Gyumri, most likely in connection with that incident,” said Naira Zohrabyan.

He stressed that he had studied in detail the footage of the incident in Gyumri ․ “What happened is reprehensible, but I state that in no shot does Henrikh Danielyan take part in the violence against the elderly who allegedly swear at the opposition. He tries to stand by himself, to divide and keep. I understand why the police switched to Plan B ․ Seeing that the revolt is growing, that it is impossible to split the opposition, they will try to behead the opposition leaders. They started from the leaders of the youth wings, they will pass to the serious leaders. According to my information, they will try to summon or interrogate them during the rallies by making absurd, fabricated, criminal acts in Nikol’s number. ”

Naira Zohrabyan called on opposition leaders and protesters not to resort to provocations ․ “There is information, which was also passed to me from the police system. Nikol Pashinyan is preparing for serious provocations. Do not give up, even if citizens approach you with the most vulgar insults. Do not point fingers, contact the police. Nicole, you do not even know that many relatives of the police publish and demand your resignation together with us. “

APPENDIX ․ According to Hayk Mamijanyan, a member of the NA “I have honor” faction, Henrikh Danielyan is already at large and joins the protest actions.

Luiza SUKIASYAN