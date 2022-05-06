During a rally in France Square, Sos Hakobyan, a member of the Homeland party, addressed his words to those who either reject Nikol Pashinyan and his government, but have not yet joined the struggle.

Sos Hakobyan mentioned that everyone is concerned about the fate of the homeland, but being inactive is inadmissible in the conditions created in Armenia and Artsakh.

“The cause of inactivity is disaster, by inactivity we give Nikol Pashinyan the opportunity to make decisions for the future of our country,” he said.

The solution, according to the representative of the “Homeland” party, is to join the struggle, not to wait for “when the river will come out of the shores, will it overflow?”

“If you see a problem, correct the riverbed, turn the problems into results. “Come here at your request,” he emphasized.

Sos Hakobyan also addressed the participants of the 2018 revolution movement, reminding that they had taken to the streets for a more developing and better Armenia.

“You were fighting for an idea. What did they do? They broke that idea, gave it to the walls, cleaned their dirty feet on that idea. We wanted a better Armenia, but today we have a problem with the existence of Armenia. “If you want a good Armenia again, come here, let’s solve the problem of Armenia’s existence first, then together, we will go together with a better Armenia,” Sos Hakobyan called.

He added that the struggle should be waged with the right of the claimant.

“Because there is one truth: Nikol Pashinyan is not Armenia. Let me say more ․ Only the opposition is not Armenia, only this platform is not Armenia. Look at yourself, look at each other and say, I am Armenia. “Armenia is you,” said Sos Hakobyan, addressing the participants of the rally.