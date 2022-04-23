According to Sos Hakobyan, spokesman for the Homeland Party, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will try to “numb the society again” for a short time.

“Nikol Pashinyan is accustomed to making secret, crucial and crucial issues in agreements, behind the people ‘s backs, thus conceding either a part of Armenia’s territorial integrity or Artsakh,” the Hayrenik party spokesman told reporters in Freedom Square.

He said that Pashinyan sees that the dissatisfaction among the people is growing, people are participating in the actions, who had not taken to the streets before and were indifferent.

“Nikol Pashinyan sees that there is a significant escalation of the wave of protests. We have said that in just two days, various forces will start protest actions in the whole Republic. “I am sure there will be statements that he was misunderstood. In fact, Artsakh does not hand over to anyone.

According to Hakobyan, Pashinyan is lying when he says that there is no document on the NK settlement.

“He is lying once again. We know the 5 principles presented by Azerbaijan, Pashinyan and his government have publicly agreed to them. These 5 principles describe how to solve the problem. According to these principles, there may be a situation like this: Artsakh has some rights that are independent of identity, but within Azerbaijan, because the 5 principles, according to Azerbaijan, are about its territorial integrity. We saw that two days ago Ilham Ali announced that if these 5 principles are not accepted, there can be no peace agreement. “Within the framework of those principles, he comments on the final closure of the Artsakh issue,” Sos Hakobyan emphasized.

According to him, Pashinyan makes vague statements in order to gain time so that he can say to the people, “Did I say something else?” Before he does his job.

“Our task is not to allow it, not to be deceived. “We must actively resist and remove them, really give our two Armenian states an opportunity to establish, preserve and move forward,” Sos Hakobyan stated.