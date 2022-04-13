The person holding the Prime Minister’s chair in today’s speech of the National Assembly once again showed his whole essence of a liar-manipulator. He is lying again, trying to mislead the public, including when talking about the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Throughout my tenure, I have never negotiated a step-by-step solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The person holding the post of Prime Minister has either not yet understood the difference between the phased and package versions, or he has used his main weapon – manipulation. I have spoken publicly several times about the difference between a phased and a package, he also explained in detail that the package version can not be implemented in a day or an hour, but must be resolved in stages. Let him re-read the interviews I gave at different times, և no matter how difficult it may be for him to understand the difference between the two versions և features.
By the way, what I said on the above-mentioned topic was also confirmed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Not to mention Ali’s confessions, which he described as “constructive.”
The third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan
