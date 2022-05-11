“Nicole, traitor”, “Nicole, murderer” ․ These are not political statements, but a proven fact. Nikol Pashinyan is a state traitor substantiated by Article 299 of the RA Criminal Code, Arthur Ghazinyan, a deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction, stated during the rally in France Square.

He emphasized that he says this as a lawyer, no other professional lawyer will dispute the fact that Nikol Pashinyan is a state traitor with a specific act envisaged by the Criminal Code.

“The second ․ His last confession in the National Assembly that we could have prevented the war, but would have had the same result without casualties, is direct evidence that the 44-day war was a well-planned, well-designed, and necessary sacrifice. “They were there to keep power,” said Arthur Ghazinyan.

According to him, this will be proved later in the framework of the criminal case, everyone will witness it.

“Nikol has a place to go – a penitentiary institution, because the place of criminals is in prison. “The label ‘traitor’ և ‘murderer’ is forever engraved on his forehead, from which he and his descendants will not get rid for the rest of their lives,” Arthur Ghazinyan emphasized.