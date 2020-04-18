Nikol Pashinyan hosts Artsakh president-elect in Yerevan – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met the president-elect of Nngorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Yerevan to debate the cooperation agenda between the 2 Armenian republics, the Government’s press service studies.

Congratulating Arayik Harutyunyan on the victory in the April 14 presidential runoff, the chief of the Armenian cupboard wished him success in the accountable place. The sides mentioned multi-sectoral cooperation alternatives.

Harutyunyan briefed the Armenian premier on his deliberate tasks and actions.