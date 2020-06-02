Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talk with Belarusian leader – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday held a phone dialog with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Belarus referred to the coronavirus-pushed pandemic and the actions taken to battle the illness. They exchanged info on the scenario in each nations and the expertise constructed up throughout this time, reviews the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

President Lukashenko wished a speedy restoration to the Armenian leader and his household. He expressed hope that the pandemic will likely be curbed quickly to permit them to have extra head to head conferences sooner or later.