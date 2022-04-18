“We are starting the second Artsakh movement. The question is no longer asked, who will come to power, what will happen? “The process of handing over,” former MP Naira Zohrabyan stated at a press conference at the “Mirror” press club today.

Quoting Nikol Pashinyan’s words, “This war was for Shushi. Without Shushi, it was impossible to stop or prevent a war. “It was simply not possible,” Naira Zohrabyan described them as a statement “about her own crime” and addressing the head of the NSS and the Prosecutor General, she said. “Not yesterday in Freedom Square you should have placed your operas and listened to who was talking, after that announcement you should have entered the National Assembly and arrested Nikol Pashinyan. “Then, as Shant Harutyunyan said the other day, the investigation would find out whether he was a criminal or insane.”

Naira Zohrabyan thinks that Nikol Pashinyan had his most sincere speech in the National Assembly and what he had to say was the following. “Compatriots, if we want to keep Armenia, we must hand over Artsakh.” The speaker is also convinced that Nikol Pashinyan is lying, saying that we would have the same situation in terms of territorial losses if there was no war. “He says, well, the victims would not be, well, let’s accept the number said by Nikol Pashinyan is correct. Not 5-6 thousand, but mothers of 3285 victims, Nikol Pashinyan cynically declares in the National Assembly, “Well, I did not think a little well, what happened? As a result, we gave the lands and those victims.” Now each of us must consider ourselves the next victim of their official number. I consider myself the 3286th victim. What else should that person say in order for the Armenian to wake up in you? Since yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan has put the fake factory back into operation. How much palate does a person have to work for fake 150 thousand drams? “Mothers and fathers, you have to spit in your child’s face because they write curses for money.”

Referring to the statement of the detained Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Naira Zohrabyan said that it was another confirmation that the lie was in Nikol Pashinyan’s blood.

The speaker also considers Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on lowering the bar of our demand in the Artsakh issue a similar lie. “You are lying rudely, Nikol Pashinyan. I invite you to a debate. What is the international community, who is it? Is it Russia? After the war, the Russian president stated that the Artsakh problem was not solved by the war. Is it the European Union? In December 2020, the EU announced on its official website that the issue of Artsakh’s status should be discussed through negotiations. Is it France? After the war, the French Senate appealed to the French executive to recognize the independence of Artsakh. Is it the United States? I would like to remind you that the statement made three times by the RA Ambassador to the USA, the subject of Artsakh, has not been resolved. You are lying, there is no international community, because the three OSCE MG Co-Chairs – Russia, the United States and France – have stated that the status of Artsakh has not been resolved. Moreover, in his last interview, former US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group James Warlick stated that if you want lasting peace in the region, the issue of Artsakh’s status must be resolved, as confirmed by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. The international community for you, Nikol, is Turkey and Azerbaijan, which force you to include Artsakh in Azerbaijan. “

Naira Zohrabyan’s European colleagues told her that the legal committee of the Azerbaijani parliament is discussing the removal of the status of an autonomous region in general, including Nakhichevan. In other words, Azerbaijan intends not to give Artsakh even that status, but to give it the status of a purely economic territory.

He called on the public to be in Freedom Square, not to be guided by personal likes and dislikes, as at the moment the issue of the government is not being solved, but the issue of the existence of Armenia and Artsakh. He urged the residents of the regions to organize themselves and hold decentralized demonstrations.

Nelli GRIGORYAN