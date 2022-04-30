Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the members of the student council on the occasion of Citizen's Day Morning

Today, on the occasion of Citizen’s Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with members of the Student Council under the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, who represent the 8th-11th grades in different schools of the country.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Zhanna Andreasyan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister talked to the students about the important role of the citizen in the development of a democratic state, the development of a citizen in the Republic of Armenia as a symbol of power after the 2018 non-violent, velvet, popular revolution.

Congratulating everyone on Citizen’s Day, the Prime Minister noted. This is also a good opportunity to think and discuss a number of concepts, in particular, “man”, “citizen”, “people”, “nation”, “homeland”, “country”, “state”, “rights”, ” responsibilities “,” freedoms “,” law “,” legality “.

According to the Prime Minister, it is the attitude towards these concepts, not the right, wrong perceptions that creates reality, because there are different models in the world, different results, every nation, state decides for itself what is the right place for it. Speaking about the concepts of “citizen”, “subject”, the Prime Minister noted that there is a very important political meaning in the development of those concepts. “What is the political meaning of that?” I spoke about the law, the state, the state does not exist without the government, therefore, the fundamental issue here is the following. If we take the words “subject” և “citizen” from the so-called amplitude, then the main question is the following: who is the source of power, that is, where does the source of power come from? In those days, when there was the notion of a subject, it was generally accepted that power came from a monarch or from God և a monarch. Later, the situation changed when the citizens started engaging in politics, revolutions took place.

I’m sure you have read about the Cromwell’s revolution in England և and subsequent revolutions. In this respect, the French Revolution had the most fundamental significance. The source of power has changed since then. And the citizens became the source of power. But it also happened that the government from the citizens subjugated the citizens. In other words, it seemed that they became citizens, becoming a source of power. During the same French revolution. “They brought the people to power through a revolution, after which the government, in fact, subjugated the citizens again, after which, after the revolution, they had an emperor again in the person of Napoleon Bonaparte.”

The Prime Minister noted that in the modern world, even in countries where there is a monarchy, in many cases the citizen continues to be a source of power, so much so that he elects the government. But since not everything is so simple, authoritarian-dictatorial countries are born in that logic. According to the Prime Minister, they are called hybrid regimes by modern human rights organizations, because it is written in the Constitution that the government is formed through free elections, but in reality there are not so many free elections, sometimes election frauds, electoral bribes or de facto elections in general. They do not happen.

In this context, Nikol Pashinyan spoke about why Citizen’s Day was created in the Republic of Armenia. “For a simple reason, we celebrate Citizen’s Day in record of the fact that in the Republic of Armenia the source of” de jure “and” de facto “power is the people. In 2018, when the Nonviolent, Velvet, People’s Revolution took place in Armenia, դեկ Extraordinary parliamentary elections were held in December 2018, all international organizations assessed them as meeting the standards of democracy. This was the first election under international observation in Armenia that received such a high rating. But at that time there was a perception that these were elections on the wave of post-revolutionary spirit, in principle, the current government did not even need to falsify the elections. Therefore, if there was no need, there was no sense in rigging the elections. So, yes, it is true, the elections were free, fair, transparent, but in principle it is not clear yet, if the situation of the government, so to speak, is different, whether the same government will show the same will, will hold free elections. “

In this context, the Prime Minister noted that the early parliamentary elections in Armenia in 2021 proved that they also meet the standards of democracy. “We held snap parliamentary elections in 2021,” as I said immediately after the 2018 revolution. ” The people, that is, the citizen, as far as he sees, feels, knows that the government քները the election results were formed as a result of his vote. Of course, the next question is: to what extent was that vote legal, to what extent were legal conditions provided for the elections? Here, too, we usually refer to international observers, who said about the 2021 elections that they meet the standards of democracy.

The only remark, in fact, was that the word of hatred had a large part during the pre-election campaign, which was right, which was not good. But then we had what we had. Both the opposition and the government were involved in that process, but as a result the important thing is that the decision in the elections was made by the people. Here, Citizen’s Day is recorded today and is valued by it. The citizen of the Republic of Armenia knows that he has the opportunity to elect a government at all levels – “national” and “local self-government”, which does not mean that our elections are perfect. “In the local government elections, we saw a number of issues related to slightly different arrangements, but, in general, we must state that yes, Citizen’s Day is not only a calendar day, but also has a meaning, has advice on this very circumstance.” .

The head of the government also noted. Of course, this is not all, because I think that the biggest task for us, as a state, as a people, as a citizen, is to find out our relations with the concepts I mentioned at the beginning: “homeland”, “country”, “state”, “people”. In this case, I removed “citizen”, “nation”, “nation” – “people”, because according to our Constitution, all citizens are called “people” – “right”, “duty”, “legality”. And when we can position ourselves correctly on these concepts, we will succeed, when we can not position ourselves correctly on these concepts, we will not succeed. Politics is largely about this. And how to decide which position is right and which position is wrong? “Democracy has been created for this reason, so that different political forces can present their interpretations. The people will decide during the elections which of these positions is correct, and the decisions taken will be followed by further actions.”

Nikol Pashinyan also stressed the importance of freedom of speech. “I want to emphasize that, of course, elections, of course, democracy, but all this can not exist without freedom of speech, without freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, freedom of movement, a number of freedoms. And our task is to ensure all those freedoms so that they contribute to the rule of law and the protection of rights. “

According to the Prime Minister, the disadvantage of democracy is that in countries without rich democratic traditions, the guarantee of freedoms in the perceptions of the people of the post-Soviet space is sometimes perceived as a weakness of power. “But I want to emphasize that in the context of what I have said, it is very important for democracies for institutions to be established. These institutions are the law, the rule of law, the judiciary, the legislature, the executive, the local self-government bodies. We have the rights and responsibilities of a citizen. And rights and responsibilities must be in the right balance. ” Nikol Pashinyan noted that the balance of rights and responsibilities means that we have really managed to solve an institutional problem, and stressed that Armenia is on that path.

The Prime Minister then answered a number of students’ questions related to the concepts of “national ideology”, “patriotism”, the development of education, the involvement of women in public and political life, and other topics.

