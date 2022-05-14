Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the improvement works of the “Infinity Ribbon”, “Restoration” of “Ardzagank” statues on the Yerjan-Shan road, the RA Government informs.

“The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan.

The government allocated 178 և 62.5 million drams, respectively, for the restoration of the “Infinity Ribbon” and “Echo” statues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan exercised control over the proper protection of the statues and their adjacent areas. “It was stressed that the restoration of historical and cultural monuments will continue to be under the government’s attention,” the statement said.