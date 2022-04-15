“I assess the speeches of the Prime Minister and his teammates for the last two days as psychological terrorism against their own population,” said Tatjik Hayrapetyan, a former member of the “My Step” faction of the National Assembly, an Azeri expert, during a discussion at the Article 3 Press Club.

Tatjik Hayrapetyan assured that it was not written in the program of the ruling power that Artsakh should be part of Azerbaijan. He detailed. “First they came to power, they were re-elected very illogically, but their program clearly stated that Artsakh could not survive under the subordination of Azerbaijan.”

Tatik Hayrapetyan assessed the speech of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as illogical և mentioned. “Two contradictory conclusions emerge from the same basis.” One says that we should go to the era of peace, that is, we should lower the bar, which is supposed to discuss Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. Another cites a case involving a UN tribunal stating that the Armenian population cannot live safely under Azerbaijan. “Two contradictory allegations.”

Tatjik Hayrapetyan noted that the negotiation process is completely falsified. “Some participants in the talks also stated that Shushi was not on the negotiating table. This is another attempt to dig into reality, blaming everything on the former, as if they were giving Artsakh to Azerbaijan. A simple question: if Artsakh was handed over in the negotiations, then why did not Azerbaijan sign? “Here, the whole manipulation closes for me.”

According to Tatik Hayrapetyan, we made our concession on November 9. “November 9 is a paper on that concession. “We left Karvachar, Akna, from the NKAO territory to Hadrut, Shushi as part of Azerbaijan.”

Tatjik Hayrapetyan reminded that they blame the CSTO on this occasion. “Ten days ago, the RA Foreign Minister assured in his report that they had managed to use the CSTO mechanisms, it worked in Kazakhstan. So why didn’t you work for Armenia? What illogical search for culprits is this to justify one’s own concessions? Pashinyan deviated from his proposed program, his party members said, “they did not stick to the theses with which they came to power, received a mandate, did not have the authority to decide the fate of Artsakh on behalf of Artsakh, our Armenian people, because they themselves insisted that Artsakh should decide his destiny. They were not elected in Artsakh և Artsakh announced its position yesterday. “

Tatjik Harutyunyan said that Nikol Pashinyan falsified the reality to justify his further concessions. “This is the reality. we either resist or adapt to this illogical illusion created in parallel. And we will simply lose our statehood. ”

