Nikol Pashinyan extends congratulations to president of Uzbekistan – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has actually sent out a congratulatory message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on Independence Day, the PM’s workplace reported.

“Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Please accept my wholehearted congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Since stating its self-reliance, Uzbekistan has actually made considerable development in the political and socio- financial spheres, along with in terms of improving its global standing.

I am persuaded that as underpinned by shared trust, the friendly relations in between our 2 countries will lead to boosted performance in interstate cooperation to the advantage of our nations and individuals.

I want you robust health and wellness, along with peace and success– to the friendly individuals of Uzbekistan,” the congratulatory message checks out.