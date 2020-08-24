Nikol Pashinyan conveys congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine’s Independence Day, press department at the government reported.

“I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to upgrade and complement the agenda of Armenian-Ukrainian bilateral relations and reinvigorate our friendly relations, based on the principles of mutual respect and trust,” the message read in part.

Pashinyan wished Zelensky robust health, all the best, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Ukraine.