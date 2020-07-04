Nikol Pashinyan conveys congratulations to Donald Trump – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of U.S. Independence Day.

“The meaning of July 4 reverberates far beyond the borders of the United States and it has become a symbol of victorious struggle for independence. The founding fathers’ noble a few ideas of state-building have from the time been a source of inspiration for many nations in pursuit of democracy,” the message read in part

In Pashinyan’s words, the Armenian authorities have embarked on a comprehensive institutional reform agenda, supposed to lead to the final establishment and irreversibility of democracy and the rule of law in the united kingdom.

“We are grateful for the United States’ financial and technical assistance for democratic reforms in Armenia. We highly appreciate the support supplied by your administration in the fight against the pandemic that is plaguing the planet for a while now,” said the PM.

“Armenia highly values the furtherance of friendly relations with the United States within the strategic dialogue established last year. We are committed to continued participation in the U.S.-led initiatives aimed at fighting cross-border terrorism and enhancing international security to the very best of our ability. We appreciate the United States’ constructive involvement and balanced policy in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the First Republic of Armenia and the United States. This landmark historical fact gives our partnership a truly emotional touch. Resonating with our shared democratic values, it creates a good groundwork for continued development and progress of friendship between our two nations,” the message concluded.