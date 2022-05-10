During the rally in France Square, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, sent a statement on behalf of all the participants of the struggle to all the embassies accredited in Armenia, to the representatives of international organizations.

The announcement is presented below.

“Dear representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Armenia ․

The person holding the seat of the Prime Minister can no longer represent the Armenian people, the Republic of Armenia.

A political crisis has been created in Armenia, the ongoing developments have formed an unequivocal nationwide demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and removal. This demand is justified due to the complete failure of the very strong agendas of Armenia’s security, economic development, democratic values, preservation of national identity.

Please report the above to your capitals, headquarters, as well as take it into account in your daily work.

