Home Armenia “Nikol Pashinyan came out of the foam of his mouth and said,... Armenia “Nikol Pashinyan came out of the foam of his mouth and said, ‘We are sovereign.’ Vanetsyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Nikol Pashinyan came out of the foam of his mouth and said, ‘We are sovereign.’ Vanetsyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The Servicemen’s Insurance Fund has so far raised 72 billion drams, of which 11 billion in the form of donations | Morning Armenia Armenia must officially renounce its ambitions. Ali |: Morning Armenia The leading taxpayer of the banking system is ACBA Bank Morning Recent Posts Barr calls stay-at-home orders ‘disturbingly close to house arrest’ The Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity was destroyed during the current government. Elinar Vardanyan Trump fires back at Obama: He’s the reason I’m president The danger comes “silently” ․ There is no proper awareness mechanism for the... Actor Kal Penn speaks out about his experience with racism in Hollywood Most Popular The leading taxpayer of the banking system is ACBA Bank ACBA Bank is the first in the Armenian banking system in terms of taxes paid in the first quarter of 2022. In January, February and... No precipitation is expected in the regions on April 24 in Yerevan No precipitation is expected in the capital today, April 23-27. No precipitation is expected in the regions today, on April 23, 24, 25, 26,... Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the EEC Minister for Customs Cooperation Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Maksat Mamitkanov, Member of the Board (Minister) for Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Issues related to the... I wanted to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, but the actions of the new... Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali stated that he wanted to resolve the Karabakh conflict peacefully, but the peace talks stalled in 2019 after the statements... If Armenia does not sign a peace treaty, we will not recognize Armenia’s territorial... To sign a peace agreement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali called for concrete talks with Yerevan. "If there are certain forces in Armenia that are still...