Nikol Pashinyan calls ad hoc party meeting to discuss health minister’s dismissal – Politik.am – Armenian News

Nikol Pashinyan has apparently assembled an ad hoc meeting of his judgment Civil Contract party to think about the health minister’s resignation.

Citing “well-informed” sources, Politik.am reports that the prime minister developed the strategy after an occurrence in between him and Arsen Torosyan on Tuesday early morning. Pashinyan apparently implicated the minister of stopping working the battle versus the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the source, the disagreement burst into a bigger dispute that saw both authorities exchange individual insults. Pashnyan apparently turned to Deputy Prime Tigran Avinyan, asking him to “take care of your patient.”

The site likewise reports that Torosyan was consequently summoned to the National Security Service (NSS).