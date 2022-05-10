On May 10, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on a two-day official visit.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the Groningen International Airport by the Commissioner of the King of the Netherlands in Drenthe Jeta Kleinmsmann, the Mayor of Assen Marco Out, the Mayor of Tinarlo Marcel Tysen, the Head of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dominique Kroling.

On May 10, Prime Minister Pashinyan will be present at the Drents Museum in “Under the Shadow of Ararat. Treasures of Ancient Armenia “exhibition’s official opening ceremony.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will have meetings with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthony Brown and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with members of the foreign relations committees of the two houses of parliament. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Dutch business community.