Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on an official visit Morning:

The governmental delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian Federation on a two-day official visit.

The Prime Minister was met at the Vnukovo 2 airport in Moscow by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, after which an official welcoming ceremony was held with the participation of the guard of honor, and the national anthems of Armenia and Russia were played.



The meeting of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in the second half of the day.

The leaders of the two countries will discuss issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Russian strategic-allied relations. Reference will be made to the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, November 20, 2021.

On April 20, Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Nizhny Novgorod.