Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Lukashenko talk over phone – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had on Tuesday a phone dialog with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the PM’s press service reported.

The prime minister of Armenia and the president of Belarus referred to the coronavirus-pushed pandemic and the actions taken to battle the illness. They exchanged data on the state of affairs in each nations and the expertise constructed up throughout this time.

Lukashenko wished a speedy restoration to Pashinyan and his household. He expressed hope that the pandemic will quickly be curbed and they’ll have a chance to fulfill nose to nose as they did previously.