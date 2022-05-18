During the march today, before he was brought in, Ashotyan referred to foreign policy issues. “As we can see, Nikolens love to lick shoes in foreign policy. Can you imagine when they go to the capital, the shoes of that capital are licked, where it goes, it’s named after our movement? He goes to Brussels, says that this movement is Russian, Putin told the protesters to come, the Kremlin called them, and then went to Russia, said that this movement is American, the Americans are buzzing. “Perhaps he also ate Lukashenko’s head. According to Lukashenko, our movement is pro-Western.”

He assured that this movement is not the movement of Moscow, Brussels, Washington or Beijing, it belongs exclusively to Yerevan.

Ashotyan said that an unprecedented number of citizens were brought yesterday. “I have information, because the President of Lithuania is arriving in Armenia tomorrow, Nikol Pashinyan will try to lick what he did not care about yesterday, and they have decided to use less violence to appear a little more democratic. Today, Nicole will try to look a little more naughty, a little less murderous, a tyrant who raises his hand against his own people. But it is natural that what has happened over the years, Nicole will not be forgiven. “

Hripsime JEBEJYAN