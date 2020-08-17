NikkieTutorials Gives Fans Tearful Update After Being Robbed At Gunpoint (Video)

We can’t even imagine what she and Dylan have been going through.

As you’ll recall, at the time of the incident East-Brabant police said at least three suspects fled the scene in a beige car, with a second report stating one victim suffered “superficial injuries,” but it did not specify whether it was Nikkie or Dylan.

The beauty guru added:

“Having one of those worst nightmares come true is very surreal, but it also puts a lot of things in perspective. Now more than ever you realize that family is everything and being in good health is even more important, so maybe one day I’ll be able to tell you everything, but right now it’s impossible for my mental state, but also for the law because we’re trying to do everything to make this right.”

Instead of going further into depth about the incident, de Jager shared how makeup has been a constant throughout some of life’s toughest moments:

“Makeup has helped me through my darkest days—losing my little brother, more stuff happening in my personal life. Makeup has always been that one thing that I could do to clear my mind, focus on some other stuff. It is literally therapy to me.”

She followed up with gratitude for her fanbase and followers for their support through all of these dark days, including the robbery: