NikkieTutorials & Fiancé Robbed ‘Under Gun Point’ At Their Netherlands Home

This is so frightening!!

Nikkie de Jager, much better referred to as Nikkie Tutorials online, and her fiancé Dylan Drossers were robbed “under gun point” at their home in the Netherlands on Saturday, she shared through social networks.

Related: Ellen De Generes & & Portia De Rossi’s $27 Million Mansion Burglarized

In a text post on Instagram, the 26- year-old composed:

” earlier today among my greatest headaches ended up being truth when we got robbed under gun point at our own home. Dylan and myself got assaulted however physically we’re all right. psychologically it’s an entire other story.”

Wow!! So, so dreadful.

She included:

“I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are “okay” and safe. Thank you for comprehending as I take the next number of days to myself.????”

Little details is learnt about the occurrence since composing, however a tweet from the East-Brabant cops states that there were at least 3 suspects who left the scene in a beige vehicle, with a second report specifying that a person individual on the scene suffered “superficial” injuries, though it did not state who.

Sending Nikkie and Dylan our ideas today as they recuperate from what seems like an extremely terrible Saturday!

[Image via NikkieTutorials/YouTube.]