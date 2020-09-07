Nikki Haley’s risky move on anti-Trump ad (Opinion)

But like her fellow South Carolinian, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham — who at one time publicly criticized Trump but is now one of his most visible public defenders — that Haley is now gone. We saw that Saturday when she took to Twitter to defend Trump’s reported insults about the brave members of the nation’s armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Haley tweeted Saturday, “Biden should take this down,” adding a link to the ad that uses quotes from Jeffrey Goldberg’s report in The Atlantic that Trump, while in France in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, canceled a visit to a cemetery with US soldiers killed in that conflict, telling aides, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”
The ad, tweeted out by Biden on Friday, also quoted Trump as reportedly labeling US Marines killed in those battles as “suckers” and his statement after the death of former Republican senator and Vietnam war hero John McCain that “we’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.” The ad’s tagline: Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them.
Trump denies he made these comments, despite many being confirmed by various news outlets including Jennifer Griffin of Trump’s beloved Fox News. True to form, Trump called on Fox to “cancel” Griffin, tweeting, “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting.”
Beyond that, Trump told his own lies to bolster his claim the media was lying about these comments….