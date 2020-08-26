Nikki & Brie Bella Introduce Their Sons – Meet Matteo And Buddy!

Introducing … Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson!

After inviting their kids simply 22 hours apart, Nikki and Brie Bella are prepared to open about their wild giving birth experiences, motherhood, and more.

But initially, have a look at their spectacular People cover (listed below):

Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were initially up, bringing Matteo into the world on July 31, showing the outlet:

“I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life. The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

Brie and spouse Daniel Bryan are currently utilized to being a parent with 3- year- old child Birdie, including Buddy into the mix on August 1:

“That’s what happens when you’re on an infant schedule. But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over.”

Originally, Nikki and the DWTS pro were anticipating to provide on her August 6 due date, however after physicians got stressed over hypertension, they went to get caused early. To their surprise, her water broke in the physician’s workplace: