Nikki Bella Poses For Post-Pregnancy Selfie With Sister Brie & Says She’s Cried ‘So Many Happy Tears’ Since Becoming A Mom!

Sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are truly feeling that post-pregnancy radiance!

As we just recently reported, the set of twin sis invited their newborn kids simply one day apart, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31 and partner Daniel Bryan on August 1, respectively. On Friday, the WWE Divas and happy mothers shared another enjoyable upgrade with their fans, letting them understand how terrific things have actually been since they both delivered almost 2 weeks ago!

Related: See The First Pics Of Nikki & & Brie Bella’s Adorable Newborn Babies!

Alongside the gorgeous, bare-faced selfie at the top, Brie exposed that postpartum has actually been more satisfying this time around with her sister by her side. She composed on Instagram:

“Nothing makes postpartum more fun than with your sister ???????????????? @thenikkibella #twoweekspostpartum”

Awww We like this shared journey for them! See the adorable breeze once again (listed below):

That very same day, the women likewise took on in a live UFC virtual battle on ESPN while managing their mommy responsibilities. In her post about the enjoyable computer game session, Nikki joked:

“Two weeks postpartum and I kicked @thebriebella butt playing @easportsufc live on @espn ???????????? lol nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live! ????”

OMG. This may be her very first infant, however it sounds …