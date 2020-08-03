Nikki and Brie Bella welcome babies a day apart

The twins, who starred on the hit truth program “Total Bellas,” revealed in different posts on social networks that they each invited a infant kid, simply one dayapart
.
Brie was the very first to share her news Saturday, writing, ‘It’s KID!!! We are overwhelmed with pleasure and everybody is healthy!!!”
This is her 2nd kid with hubby Daniel Bryan.
Nikki made her statement simply a couple of hours after, exposing that she had actually delivered the day in the past. It’s the very first kid for Bella and her future husband, Artem Chigvintsev.
“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she composed in the caption.
The siblings recorded their pregnancies on social networks and shared updates throughout.