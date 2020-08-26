Nikki and Brie Bella introduce their newborn sons: ‘We’re so in love’

Buddy joins their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

NIKKI AND BRIE BELLA GAVE BIRTH ONE DAY APART

“I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life,” Nikki told People magazine. “The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

Brie agreed, “The love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over.”

“Artem and I were so not prepared,” Nikki admitted.

She wasn’t due for another week but doctors wanted to induce labor since her blood pressure was high.

“We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn’t get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time,” the WWE star described. “I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, ‘You’re going to have to have a C-section.’ I said, ‘No, he’s coming out vaginally.'”

Brie didn’t know she was having a boy until the moment she met her baby.

“I was trying to have a VBAC [a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency C-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don’t like to come out,” she said….