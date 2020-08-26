Nikki and Brie Bella introduce newborn sons Matteo and Buddy in People Magazine exclusive

By
Jasyson
-

Welcome to the WWE Universe, Matteo and Buddy!

Nikki & Brie Bella presented their newborn sons to the world in a People exclusive Wednesday early morning. The 2 WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 members opened about delivering 22 hours apart, and the pleasures of sharing motherhood together.

Nikki likewise shared a cute photo of Matteo to her Instagram together with the People Magazine expose.

The cousins, Matteo and Buddy, born simply hours apart, might even share a little Twin Magic themselves.

“What’s crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry,” statesNikki “It’s the cutest high-pitch noise and they’re identical. Even their coos are identical and they’re so cute.”

Check out the complete story People.com and get the magazine on newsstands all over this Friday!



Read The Full Article

Post Views: 22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR