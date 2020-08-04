Nikki and Brie Bella gave birth one day apart: ‘Honestly only us’

“7/31/2020,” Nikki composed to her 9.5 million Instagram fans. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Likewise, Brie composed, “It’s a BOY,” to her 7.8 million fans. “8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Names have actually not been revealed since yet, however Nikki– who is 16 minutes older than Brie– discussed the set’s amazing shipments on their joint Twitter account.

“And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her,” she composed. “As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

Nikki shares her newborn boy with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who she was paired with on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017, while Brie shares her newborn boy with her professional wrestler partner DanielBryan The couple likewise shares a three-year-old child called Birdie Joe Danielson.

