Nikkei tumbles, yen firms on news Japan’s Abe set to resign By Reuters

©Reuters



TOKYO (Reuters) – fell as much as 2% prior to recovering some losses and the yen increased on Friday on news that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was set to resign.

An individual knowledgeable about the matter stated Abe, the country’s longest serving leading, had actually chosen to step down.

Public broadcaster NHK previously stated Abe, who has actually fought the illness ulcerative colitis for several years, desired to prevent triggering issues for the federal government due to the worsening of his condition.[nL4N2FU0RW]

Abe was set up to hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT).

Following are experts’ remarks on the marketplace effect:

JUNICHI ISHIKAWA, SENIOR FOREX STRATEGIST AT IG SECURITIES IN TOKYO

“This is a negative for Japanese stocks because it raises questions about what policies come next. We do see the familiar pattern of falling stocks pushing up the yen, but the important point is U.S. stock futures remain in positive territory, showing sentiment is holding up.”

MOH SIONG SIM, CURRENCY EXPERT, BANK OF SINGAPORE:

“There’s been speculation all week about Abe resigning. There’s some uneasiness and issues due to the fact that he’s the longest serving prime minister and, with him gone, there might be some unpredictability. Perhaps ‘Abenomics’ is coming to a close. And maybe we …