Nikita Parris to miss Champions League final after red card in Lyon’s win over PSG | Football News





Nikita Parris was dispatched for a nasty on PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler

Lyon are one win far from a 5th succeeding Women’s Champions League title – however they will lack Nikita Parris in the final after the England striker saw red in Wednesday’s 1-0 win versus Paris Saint-Germain

Wendie Renard’s header midway through the 2nd half showed the distinction in the all-French semi-final tussle, with Lyon advancing to face Wolfsburg in Sunday’s masterpiece at Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium.

Lyon will have to conquer the lack of Parris, who got a red card 15 minutes from time at San Mames in Bilbao.

Already on a care, Parris was scheduled for a 2nd time for barging into PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler.