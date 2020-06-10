Nikita Parris apologises for making former team-mate Eniola Aluko feel ‘alone and segregated’ during racism row

England player Nikita Parris has apologised to former team-mate Eniola Aluko, for making her feel “alone and segregated” during the racism row against then-coach Mark Sampson.

Aluko accused Sampson of discrimination in 2016, alleging he had made racist comments to her and teammates in the England set-up. Sampson was cleared in 2017, however the Football Association later apologised to Aluko and team-mate Drew Spence for the remarks produced by the former manager.

But during an England match against Russia in September 2017, a month after Aluko’s allegations were made public, Parris led the complete Lionesses squad to celebrate her opening goal with Sampson, and afterwards described it as a show of “unity”.

Aluko and other team-mates have since voiced the hurt that caused and on Wednesday Parris – herself a black woman – apologised and acknowledged her actions as being “part of the problem” in ongoing conversations around racial inequality.

“A few years ago in what was meant to be an example of solidarity I caused a division and didn’t consider objectively how my actions could have affected others,” Parris, 26, said in a open letter. “During a very sensitive time where it would have mattered most, my actions left specific fellow professionals feeling alone and segregated.”

“At that time I focused more on what I believed was showing unity when really it did nothing of the sort, it showed deficiencies in empathy, understanding and ignorance by singling out a voice who needed an ear to concentrate and a support system to help… I’m aware that should have been addressed sooner and it’s not about clearing my name but acknowledging that people can’t just cover up our wrongs with good intentions and “hope” people comprehend.”

She continued: “After a lot of growth, maturity and education I will be now in a position to understand how I’ve been part of the problem which I am to fight and expel. In my estimation, admitting that you have already been a part of the issue doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of the answer. I wish for growth and happiness for all of us and for there to be an atmosphere of openness and honesty where we can figure out how to understand each others struggles. I simply take full responsibility in my part.

“Eni, I am sorry that my thoughtless actions caused you hurt, never is it in my conscious intentions to make another human feel devalued. I am a proud black woman, I understand I have a social responsibility to help create change through my platform.”