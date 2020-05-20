Niki Lauda: Lewis Hamilton praises F1 legend, a year on from his passing



















0:53



Lewis Hamilton sits down with Martin Brundle to relive an emotional 2019 Monaco GP victory after Niki Lauda’s passing. Watch cinema particular with Hamilton on Saturday at 8pm on Sky Sports F1.

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the “incredible” Niki Lauda on the one-year anniversary of his loss of life, hailing the F1 legend as having a “huge impact” on him – whereas additionally reflecting on an emotional 2019 Monaco GP.

Three-time F1 champion Lauda, who handed away simply earlier than final year’s Monte Carlo race on the age of 70, was famend for his on-track velocity in addition to bravery throughout a exceptional profession, whereas he was additionally instrumental in bringing Hamilton to Mercedes because the crew’s Executive Chairman.

It is a time Hamilton, who has gained 5 of his six titles since leaving McLaren for the Silver Arrows in 2013, remembers fondly.

“Niki is someone who I miss and who I think we all miss dearly,” stated Hamilton, in a video tribute launched by Mercedes. “It is a tough topic to speak about; somebody you might be so keen on and somebody that finally the world has misplaced however I’ve solely the best reminiscences with Niki.

“Probably essentially the most fond reminiscences I’ve are from my first conversations. We began speaking a while in 2012 and I simply bear in mind being residence through the day, having a name from Niki and he’s attempting to persuade me to come back to the crew.

“It was very cool to have a call from a world champion and an icon like Niki.”

Hamilton and Lauda, well-known for his pink cap within the Mercedes storage, went on to have a “great relationship”.

“Definitely to have the support of someone like Niki demands a huge amount of respect and shows that there is a mutual respect there because obviously I thought perhaps he didn’t necessarily value me as a driver but he did,” Hamilton defined.

“Then we sat collectively in Singapore, he got here to my room and we had a good dialog and I believe that was the time when Niki was like, ‘Oh my god, you might be identical to me in so some ways. We have truly a lot extra in widespread than I anticipated and assumed’.

“Probably he would have thought to himself: ‘Actually I shouldn’t jump to conclusion about people necessarily’. From then on, we had a really great relationship.

“We would talk often after the races and he would be asking things like: ‘Hey, Lewis, what do you need to be better? What do you need?’ He was always chasing. If I was to learn anything from him it would be that. As a driver and within a team you naturally have to work together but you have to lead it. You have to lead the team, you have to ask the questions, you have to really dig deep and push everybody.”

Hamilton added: “I received to see him in Switzerland not too lengthy earlier than he handed and he was nonetheless eager about racing. All he may take into consideration was ‘How do I get again to racing?’

“I think it gets a hold of you, racing, it is something that never leaves you, even if you do stop driving at some stage.”

Hamilton then referenced Lauda as one in every of his most important influences throughout his trophy-laden profession.

“I feel really so privileged of having the incredible amount of time that I got to spend with this guy and for the laughs,” he said. “I have a look at Niki as an unimaginable supportive function mannequin – equivalent to Ron [Dennis, McLaren boss] – and within the second section of my profession Niki. Two individuals who have had big impacts in my profession.

“With Niki, bringing me to a team, convincing me to come to a team that at the time had a lot of success to come. I am grateful for the opportunity and forever love Niki. I know he is with us every race in spirit.”

Hamilton: Monaco 2019 my ‘most energised’ race

Lauda handed away on May 20, 2019 – simply three days earlier than F1 was hitting the monitor in Monaco for first observe. On the Sunday, Hamilton capped an emotional week by fantastically successful a race wherein he was hounded by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen all through.

Hamilton might be trying again on that race, in addition to different memorable Monte Carlo moments, on Saturday at 8pm on Sky Sports F1 in a Secret Cinema particular with Martin Brundle.

“I just wanted to be a part of helping the team win this race for him,” Hamilton stated. “There’s no better way to signify the hat taking off for him, as he would do to you.

“One little lock-up, one miss of the suitable braking level, not adequate exit, positioning the automotive barely unsuitable I might have misplaced the place to Max.

“With Niki involved and everything, it’s probably the most energised race I’d ever had.”