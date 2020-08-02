Nike’s ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ ad is winning big on social media

The video, called “ You Can’t Stop Us ,” includes a split screen sewing together video of Black, White, Asian and Muslim professional athletes. Since it introduced on Thursday, it has actually been seen 20 million times on Twitter alone.

It had actually been seen more than 11 million times on You Tube since Friday afternoon and numerous commenters praised its styles of variety, social justice and collectivism

“We’re never alone, and that is our strength,” states the ad’s storyteller, females’s soccer star and equal-pay activist MeghanRapinoe “Because when we’re doubted, we’ll play as one. When we’re held back, we’ll go farther, and harder. If we’re not taken seriously, we’ll prove that wrong. And if we don’t fit the sport, we’ll change the sport.”

The industrial juxtaposes handicapped and able-bodied professional athletes along with male and female rivals in various sports. Throughout the 90- 2nd area, a professional athlete on one half of the screen mirrors another on the opposite side move-for-move, as if they are a bachelor.