Nikema Williams: Georgia state senator picked to replace the Lewis on November ballot

The legacy of Lewis, a civil rights icon who was first elected to Congress in 1986, shone over the vote on Monday.

Lewis helped organize the Freedom Rides, spoke at the 1963 March on Washington and led the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where a state trooper fractured his skull with a billy club. That protest galvanized national support for the Voting Rights Act, which candidates for his seat pledged to defend and expand.

Williams, sitting in front of a framed picture of Lewis’ mugshot from an arrest during the Nashville sit-in protests of the early 1960s, campaigned on Zoom before her fellow members of the party’s executive committee while “still grieving” the loss.

She noted her upbringing in rural Alabama, where Lewis also grew up, and called herself “a student of the John Lewis school of politics” who has “practiced the art of getting into ‘good trouble.'”