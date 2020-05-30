Nike releases ad in wake of George Floyd death: ‘For once, Don’t Do It’

BENGALS ROOKIE JOE BURROW SAYS ‘BLACK COMMUNITY NEEDS OUR HELP’ IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, VIOLENT UNREST

“For as soon as, Don’t Do It,” the textual content learn, taking part in on Nike’s common slogan.

“Don’t fake there’s not an issue in America. Don’t flip your again on racism. Don’t settle for harmless lives being taken from us. Don’t make any extra excuses. Don’t suppose this does not have an effect on you. Don’t sit again and be silent. Don’t suppose you may’t be half of the change. Let’s all be half of the change.”

EAGLES’ CARSON WENTZ, ZACH ERTZ SPEAK OUT ON GEORGE FLOYD CASE

Nike’s stance on the problem comes after a number of athletes joined a nationwide motion to publicly condemn the officers concerned in Floyd’s loss of life.

Floyd was killed as Minneapolis cops had him in custody Monday. A video appeared to indicate one officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for assist and that he was having hassle respiratory. Floyd later died.

Violent protests have since erupted all through the nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The officer seen urgent his knee in opposition to Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and faces third-degree homicide and manslaughter costs.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.