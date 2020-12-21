The researchers at Needham Company have assigned a price objective of $165 to NIKE (NYSE: NKE). The firm has been assigned a recommendation of ‘buy’ and the present price aim indicates a potential 20.19% upside from the earlier close.

On Monday, NIKE started from $137.28 with a market capitalization of $215.51B. The lowest in 1 year is $60 while the highest being $141.14. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 2.55. 1.77, and 1.02. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $132.25 while the 200-day is at $115.06.

According to the 18th December report, the company has a quarterly EPS estimate of $0.78, topping the $0.63 consensus estimate by almost $0.15. The net margin is 7.20% with the equity return being 34.62%. Their revenue was $11.24B that surpassed the $10.51B estimate.

NKE Stock Ventures

JPMorgan Chase&Co. assigned a price objective of $170 and gave a rating of ‘buy’ to Nike stock. BTIG Research raised the price objective to $152 from $140 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. The Street promoted the rating to ‘b’ from ‘c+’. Barclays reassigned the rating of ‘buy’ and gave the price aim of $150. BMO Cap. Markets raised it to $134 from $100 and gave the rating of ‘outperform’. NIKE stock has a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation with a $144.12 price objective.

Heidi O’Neill, an insider, sold off 22,000 NKE shares at $129.56 EPS worth $2,850,320. Andrew Campion, COO, sold off 80,000 NKE shares at $125.58 EPS worth $10,046,400. Insiders own 3.80% NKE stock now.

S&CO Inc purchased a new stake in NKE stock, owning shares priced at $228,000. Nvwm raised their holdings by almost 51.7%, owning $1,120,000 worth of shares. Mercer Advisors increased their position, owning shares of $4,289,000 worth. RNC Management bought a new stake and now owns $4,451,000 worth of shares. Hedge funds and institutional investors own 55.61% Nike stock.