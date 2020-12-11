On 18th December, Friday, NIKE (NYSE: NKE) will most likely be issuing their quarterly earnings outcome after the stock market concludes. Analysts are expecting the company to release their EPS earnings to be $0.62 for the present quarter.

On Friday, NIKE started from $137.58 and has a market cap of $215.98 billion. The current, quick, and debt-to-equity quotient are 2.55, 1.77, and 1.02. Their lowest in 12 months is $60 and the highest is $140.57. Also, the simple moving 50-day average is $130.72 while the 200-day is $113.40. NIKE paid a $0.275 EPS as a quarterly dividend on 7th December.

According to the 22nd September report, it showed $0.95 EPS quarterly earnings, surpassing the $0.46 consensus estimate by Zacks by $0.49. Their return equity is 34.62% with the net margin being 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was $10.59 billion that surpassed the $9.15 billion consensus estimate.

NKE Stock Transaction

Heidi O’Neill, an insider, sold off 22,500 shares at $140 EPS worth $3,150,000. Matthew Friend, CFO, sold 75,700 shares at $119.70 worth $9,061,290. Insiders own 3.80% NKE stock.

Guggenheim has raised the target price of NKE stock to $165 from $150 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Wedbush increased it to $142 from $127 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. Bank of America raised it to $150 from $130 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. BTIG Research raised it to $152 from $140 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Argus promoted it to $145 from $115.

1 research analyst issued NIKE stock a rating of ‘sell, 4 assigned a rating of ‘hold, and 31 issued a rating of ‘buy’. NIKE has a consensus ‘buy’ rating with the price objective being $139.74.