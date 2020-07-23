Nike Men’s Revolution 5 Running Shoe



Price: $43.15

(as of Jul 23,2020 14:55:10 UTC – Details)





Synthetic sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

REVOLUTIONARY COMFORT: The Nike Revolution 5 men’s running shoes cushion your stride with soft foam to keep you running in comfort. Minimalist design fits in just about anywhere your day takes you.

BREATHABLE SUPPORT: These Nike men’s shoes have lightweight knit textile that wraps your foot in breathable comfort. Reinforced heel and overlays lend support and durability.

LIGHTWEIGHT CUSHIONING: Soft foam midsole delivers a smooth, stable ride, making these the running shoes men need. Textured outer wall reduces the weight of the shoe.

DURABLE & FLEXIBLE TRACTION: These Nike shoes are made with rubber outsoles, offering durable traction on a variety of surfaces. Spacing in the tread lets your foot flex naturally.

MEN’S RUNNING SHOES: Lightweight knit wraps foot, foam midsole, rubber outsole, plush lining, soft sockliner.