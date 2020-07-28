Nike Men’s Downshifter 9 Running Shoe



The Nike Downshifter 9 men’s running shoes provide lightweight breathable comfort throughout your run. These sneakers for men have additional durability with a rubber outsole and closed mesh through the midfoot and heel.

Imported

Synthetic sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

RUNNING SHOES FOR MEN: The Nike Downshifter 9 running shoe lets you take your sprints and runs to new levels.

COMFORTABLE FIT: Men’s Nike shoes feature open mesh at the forefoot that is lightweight and breathable, keeping you comfortable throughout your run.

DURABLE DESIGN: Closed mesh through the midfoot and heel provides structured support to our men’s sneakers while the textured outsole provides additional traction and durability.