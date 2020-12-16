According to Piper Sandler analysts, Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is now expected to announce $0.54 as earnings per share for the 1st quarter of 2021 as per their report issued on the 14th of December. This is down from their earlier estimate of $0.56 for that quarter.

According to the Piper Sandler report, NKE stocks hold an “overweight” rating plus a price target of $153.00. As per the estimates of 2021 Q3 and 2022 Q2, they stand at $0.77 and $0.89 respectively.

Nike stocks traded at $139.39 this Wednesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $218.82 billion. It has a PE ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 along with a beta value of 0.84 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $140.57 to $60.00. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $131.45 and its 200SMA stands at $114.44. The company’s current ratio stands at 2.55, quick ratio at 1.77 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 1.02.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 22nd of September. The earnings stood at $0.95 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.46. The company’s return on equity stood at 34.62% along with the net margin of 7.20%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $9.15 billion but it made $10.59 billion for the quarter.

NYSE: NKE has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as BTGI Research, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Citigroup and so on among other equities posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The average consensus rating of Nike, Inc. currently stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $141.43. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NYSE: NKE shares recently.