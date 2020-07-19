NIH director says coronavirus testing delays are ‘too long’ as country tries to control virus

“The average test delay is too long,” Dr. Francis Collins said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And that really undercuts the value of the testing, because you do the testing to find out who’s carrying the virus and then quickly get them isolated so they don’t spread it around.”

As Covid-19 continues to surge in the US, some states, labs and public health departments are warning that turnaround times for diagnostic testing have slowed.

The challenges, which stem partly from persistent obstacles in the test supply chain, underscore that while over all US testing capacity has multiplied, the country’s health system still struggles in certain regions to rapidly detect the spread of the virus.

Despite federal efforts to support testing in some cities and regions, major diagnostic organizations said earlier in the day this month that the growing demand for tests has consequently increased average wait times for delivering results. CNN previously reported results is now able to take on average four to six days for the overall population or in some states like Arizona up to three weeks.

Collins said Sunday that the government must invest in new technologies to be able to maintain the testing demand. “We need to do things that are more on the spot,” Collins said. “There’s a number of new technologies that are coming along that look very promising in that space. We need to invest a lot of money, and the government is willing to do so, in scaling those up.” President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued against the value of widespread coronavirus testing, claiming that more testing creates more cases. He reiterated that claim on Sunday within an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “That’s because we have great testing, because we have the best testing in the world,” the President said of some states seeing an increase in coronavirus case numbers, later adding, “Cases are up because we have the best testing in the world and we have the most testing.” Health experts have said that this just isn’t the case, pointing to data that presents the percentage of people testing positive in addition has spiked indicating virus spread. The White House is pushing back against Senate GOP requests to notably ramp up funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. Some Senate Republicans are pushing for more income for the efforts next round of stimulus spending, but the White House argues that there is adequate funding still remaining from the March stimulus law, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told CNN on Saturday.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Kristen Holmes, Curt Devine and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

