Nightcore Countert Retro Microwave Oven, Large 0.7Cu.ft, 700-Watt, Cold Rolled Steel Countertop with Time Setting, Glass Turntable Plate, Pre-Programmed Cooki, 18″(L)×14″(W)×10″(H), Green



Price: $104.99

(as of Aug 27,2020 14:29:37 UTC – Details)



Description: This 0.7 Cubic foot 700 watt microwave oven features user-friendly multi-function design to meet your usage needs. 5 power levels and removable turntable in a compact microwave to delivers fast, even cooking and delicious results. The large LED digital display has a time and weight setting function and can also display cooking time remaining. Convenient auto-reminder feature lets you hear beeps after cooking. Its smaller size is ideal for apartment kitchens, vacation homes, offices or dorms. Features: The LED display panel can display the cooking time remaining Enjoy one touch cooking for six of the most popular microwaved foods 360°glass turntable rotates to make food more uniform Equipped with 5 power mode, sound on/off button and child safety lock Child safety lock to prevent unsupervised use by child Automatic alert function with a beep sound after cooking Come with time and weight setting function Cool-touch rounded buttons further improve the user experience Retro design with vibrant color that fits all kitchen styles Specifications: Material: Steel, glass Dimension: 18″(L)×14″(W)×10″(H) Capacity: 0.7 Cu. Ft (20 L) Output Power: 700 W Rated Voltage: 120 V Frequency: 60 Hz Weight: 23 lbs Package Includes: 1 X Microwave Oven 1 X Manual

5 Microwave Power: This microwave oven is designed with 5 microwave power levels (100% to 20%) to quickly and efficiently heat food in 60 minutes while maximizing power savings. Removable glass turntable is included to achieve 360°heating and make food more uniform. This product is not for sale in California

Auto Reminder & Time Setting: Equipped with an auto reminder function, which means that you will hear one beep once you finish cooking. More advantages include an LED digital display which has a time and weight setting function as well as clearly shows remaining cooking time.

Auto-cook Preset Programs: Come with default cooking menu to heat your favorite foods. Press the desired pre-programmed button and the microwave automatically starts. Easily make popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetables, or reheat a beverage or dinner plate.

Child Safety Lock: Child safety locks can effectively prevent children or others from accidentally using the microwave oven, thus eliminating all possible dangers. The compact size is ideal for apartment kitchens, vacation homes, offices and dorms.

Retro and High-End Look: This retro style microwave oven with rounded buttons and curved handle and vibrant colors matches perfectly with any kind of kitchen. It features several practical functions that could certainly satisfy your expectation towards a microwave.