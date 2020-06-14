Nightclubs to open up while the 50-person limit at cafes, restaurants and churches will be scrapped

Nightclubs could reopen their doors to revellers sooner than expected if community transmissions of coronavirus remain low.

Sydney’s controversial lockout out laws will also end with evening trading restrictions eased in the post-COVID-19 era, that could be as soon as August.

A long-standing freeze on new liquor licences in the CBD will be lifted for the very first time in 11 years, meaning venues can apply to sell alcohol and stay open 24 hours.

The much-needed boost for the city’s nightlife comes as the New South Wales government announced a string of eased restrictions in the coming weeks.

Gyms, yoga studios, tattoo parlours and food courts reopened for the first time in almost 3 months on Saturday.

The 50-person limit on at indoor venues such as pubs, cafes, restaurants and churches will be scrapped on July 1.

There is no capped number on patrons, so long as venues adhere to the ‘one person per four square metres’ rule.

Sydney nightclubs such as Marquee could reopen in August. Pictured is US musician/DJ Mark Ronson performing at the packed venue in 2015

Outdoor cultural and sporting venues with capacity of up to 40,000 will also open up to crowds to fill up to a quarter of the normal venue capacity.

Several hundred NRL fans attended matches at Parramatta’s BankWest Stadium on Friday and Saturday nights while up to 350 Sydney Swans members will be at the SCG on Sunday when the club resumes its AFL season against Essendon.

Nightclubs and bars will remain closed for at least still another month but could reopen in August if the rate of community transmissions remains low.

Music festivals could also get the green light with Premier Gladys Berejiklian expected to provide more details at a press conference on Sunday.

The 50- person limit on indoor venue will be scrapped in NSW on July 1. Pictured are revellers at the Royal Oak Hotel in Double Bay after the venue reopened on June 1

The NSW government will also scrap lockout laws as lockdown restrictions ease to allow nightclubs to reopen. Pictured are revellers enjoying a beer after pubs reopened June 1

NSW had no community-transmitted infections for more than fourteen days until last Friday, each time a locally-acquired case of a guy in his 20s was recorded.

No new cases were reported in NSW on Sunday with Victoria the only state to record new new cases with nine.

‘The community has worked incredibly hard over the past few months which includes allowed us to be where we have been today,’ Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Saturday.

‘However we can’t let our guard down. People need to come forward for testing with the mildest of symptoms and practice good hand hygiene and social distancing.’

Around 400 Souths fans attended Saturday night’s NRL game at Bankwest Stadium. Pictured are Rabbitohs players thanking their fans after a big win against the Gold Coast Titans

The NSW government will also scrap lockout laws when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted on nightclubs. Pictured is the Ivy.

The NSW government announced on Sunday that it will lift its long-standing freeze on new liquor licences in the CBD and relax restrictions on late trading to boost Sydney’s nighttime economy once lockdown measures are eased.

‘These changes will kick-start a fresh era in Sydney’s 24-hour economy, giving new venues a start, and allowing existing pubs, clubs, hotels and bottle shops the opportunity to adjust their offerings to meet changing customer demand,’ customer service minister Victor Dominello said.

‘In some CBD locations, this will be the first time in 11 years that applications for new venues will be considered.’

The lockout laws were introduced in NSW in 2014 with the aim to reduce alcohol-fuelled violence following the fatal one punch attack on teenager Thomas Kelly in Kings Cross in 2012.

His killer Kieran Loveridge was sentenced to a minimum 10 years in prison.

Daniel Christie was also killed within an another one punch attack in Kings Cross while celebrating New Years Eve briefly before the laws were enforced in February 2014

Precincts with high concentrations of liquor businesses which prevented the granting of new licences for premises across the Sydney CBD and Kings Cross precincts.

The 50-person limit on restaurants and cafes will be lifted in NSW on July 1. Pictured are diners at Colombo Social in Newtown on a recent Friday night

The freeze has also restricted existing licensees from extending late night trading hours and, in most instances, from changing their licensed boundaries and patron capacity.

The government will allow applications for new licences later this season following public consultation and is preparing interim guidelines for existing organizations.

‘The interim directions are being driven by relevant evidence and data, including the latest geospatial tools showing the density of licensed premises as well as hotspots for alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour,’ Mr Dominello said.