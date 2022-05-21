Franklin, played by J K Simmons, is attempting to take his wife Irene to bed in a scene from Amazon Prime’s Night Sky. His elevator, which he had erected inside his house, stops in the middle of its journey. Franklin, on the other hand, cracks up like a child in his voice, assuaging any guilt Irene has for putting him through it. Night Sky is a jumbled and sometimes chaotic sci-fi thriller that isn’t sure what it wants to be. It flits between three separate tales over its eight episodes, chaotically attempting to tie them together to generate tension and a feeling of great revelation.

Night Sky Has Too Much Going On

Night Sky is a storyline that feels like a poignant metaphor about aging and fleeing at the same time in the hands of great actors like Simmons and Sissy Spacek. An interplanetary mystery involving past extraterrestrial cults, an intergenerational cold war, and the mystery of the dying world and the portals that lead to it. The gradual, agonizing fall of an old couple attempting to deal with the responsibilities of bereavement and the constraints of living far beyond the point of closure is probably the program that the creators should have stuck with.

Night Sky can still be enjoyable if you can focus just on Simmons and Spacek. Everything else in the show is dull, and given the inconsistent performances of the supporting actors, not to mention the meaningless geographic extension of the program, it feels like an unnecessary weight. The mystery surrounding the portals and some sort of theology is underwhelming. Once they are revealed, you can’t help but feel that the series could have used an action template rather than the ruminative, lumbering anchor of two actors having multiple memorable performances. This program exists because of them, and perhaps this series should have happened because of them.